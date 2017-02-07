Midlothian begin Scottish Cup bid with 10-0 victory

Midlothian gents launched their 2017 indoor bowls Scottish Cup bid with a 10-0 points win over Paisley on a neutral carpet at Lanarkshire IBC.

Paisley represented tough opposition as a fellow Premier League club but failed to cope with a Midlothian team – last winners of the trophy in 2004 – that secured wins across the carpet contributed by the rinks skipped by Ronnie Duncan, Colin Walker, Billy Peacock and team captain David Peacock.

Their supremacy was reflected on the master scoreboard by a 94-60 aggregate that produced the bonus reward of two further points.

David Peacock added 1, 2, 5, 1 to skip Ian Forbes, Ian Fleming and Scott Briggs into a 13-4 lead after nine ends and a progression to 18-5 set the rink up for a handsome 26-14 win over Jonathan Ross.

Ronnie Duncan produced a sizzling count of six to get Scott Runciman, Craig Hodge and Sandy (AJ) Knight off the mark on end four then advanced to lead of 12-8 en route to a substantial 25-15 win over Derek Moffat.

Billy – the older of the Peacock brothers – crossed to 11-10 with a hat-trick of singles before skipping Dougie Russell, David Salkeld and Jim Cullen to a 20-17 win secured by a 1, 1, 2 finish against John Gilmartin.

Colin Walker and his rink of Jack Macnab, John Stevenson and Lindsay Plenderleith zipped into a 14-6 lead over Callum Taggart then answered a growing menace at 14-10 with a four at the 17th and 19th ends to go on and win 23-14.

Other prelim round action saw Bainfield make comfortable progress with an 8-2 win over Stirling at Balbardie while the scratching of Berwickshire saw Balbardie receive a walkover into this weekend’s first round proper.

• Commonwealth Games gold medal heroes Alex Marshall MBE and Darren Burnett will be joined by indoor international colleagues Stewart Anderson, Ronnie Duncan, Colin Walker, Derek Oliver, Jamie Higgins, Scott Kennedy and Willie Wood MBE for the inaugural Pro-Am Triples, co-sponsored by Johnston Fuels and Medical Professional, at East Lothian IBC on Sunday, February 19.