Midlothian duo McLeish and McDougall through to 4Bowl pairs semis

Midlothian IBC challengers Sandra McLeish and Stacey McDougall are through to the sem-finals of the Ladies’ 4Bowl Pairs Championship.

The duo have each won the title with different partners in 1999 and 2012. Having spent recent weeks in New Zealand representing Scotland in the outdoor World Championships – McLeish as a coach and McDougall as a player – the pair directed their focus to East Fife IBC at Methil.

They had a bye into the first round and then a walkover to reach the second round. They opened against the Tweedbank partnership of Carla and Lauren Upton who eliminated West Lothian champions Lisa Barrett and Jennifer Sneddon ng 21-10. A short but explosive run of 1, 4, 1 powered Midlothian to 13-8 and they completed a 29-12 victory.

The opposition in the section final were the Glasgow Whiteinch partnership of Laura Welsh and Lorna Cameron.

Midlothian were 11-5 ahead after 10 ends and then answered pressure at 11-10 with counts of 2, and 4 that allowed them to go on and win 18-15.

They face Arbroath champions Leanne Furye and Caroline Ruxton at Aberdeen in March.

Bainfield challengers Heather Stoddart and Susan Allan suffered a 23-22 defeat by Perth duo Liz Rennie and Gail Mill.