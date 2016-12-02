Midlothian ladies hit the heights

Midlothian ladies continue to dominate the East Division of the indoor bowls Premier League and hit fresh heights with a 117-52½ victory over Balbardie to make it six wins out of six.

Midlothian have 12 points and a four-point lead over East Fife. East Lothian have six points, Balbardie two, and Abbeyview are pointless.

Wins on the rinks skipped by Grace McGregor, Shona Johnstone and May Brownlee were spectacular double figure affairs, however, there was one downside in that Balbardie inflicted a first campaign defeat on the home rink skipped by Annie Rutherford.

McGregor emerged the headline maker as she skipped Sandra Muir, Mary Clement and Sandra Wilson to a thundering 37-10 win over Pat Purdie having made a lightening start to lead 14-2 lead after six ends.

Early highlights of a super six at end two and a mighty five at end six demoralised the opposition to such an extent that McGregor and her front-three dominated the match and carded shots at 16 of the 21 ends.

Johnstone faced an opposition set to be penalised by a 25 per cent penalty deduction for only fielding three players and inflicted great pain on Kim Ross by skipping Ellie Borthwick, Janette McVicar and Margaret Porter to a punishing 31-7½ victory.

Brownlee won 12 of the 21 ends as she skipped Lorna Goldsmith, Alison Plenderleith and Susan Liddle to a sizeable 30-14 win over Margaret Scally that was highlighted by the register of a magnificent seven on end seven to cross 12-7.

Rurtherford and her rink of Dorothy Miller, Pat Liddle and Annette Wilson faced a lively opposition back-end of sisters Delia Flannigan and 15 times capped Angie Utlley in a ding-dong battle that saw the visitors tip the scales with a double at the last to win 21-19.

• BAINFIELD ladies strut their stuff in the East Section of Division 1 and they sit proudly at the top of the table having served up a strong home performance at The Hutchison Crossway Stadium to best Headwell by a convincing 29 shots (90-61).

West Lothian sit three points adrift of the leaders – a game less played – having sustained their challenge for the top honours with a strong performance at their Inveralmond Stadium in Livingston to crush Teviotdale 103-67.

• PLAY in the East B section of The Seniors League saw table-toppers East Lothian live dangerously in a nail-biting 54-52 away victory over Balbardie at Bathgate.

Midlothian made home advantage count to deliver a 59-52 win over a battling Bainfeld while West Lothian powered to an 81-43 win over Teviotdale at Livingston.