Neil Speirs wins West Lothian Masters title

Neil Speirs bridged a 15-year gap to claim the Johnston Oils-sponsored West Lothian Masters for a second time.

Speirs took on record four-times winner Grant Logan on their home green of Kirkliston and the 38-year-old’s 21-10 victory in 15 ends clinched the £1000 first prize and its signature Green Jacket.

Speirs got off to a flyer, carding a full-house count of 4 before Logan retaliated with a magic 3. But No.4 seed Speirs, a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner, produced a stunning run of 1, 4, 2, 2, 1 to lead 14-3.

Logan stopped his slide with a single to 4 then answered the loss of a single with an encouraging 1, 3 reply that, at 15-9 down, suggested he was coming back into the frame.

That promise of a fightback was confirmed by his domination of the next end (the 12th) to hold three shots but Speirs then pulled off an awesome strike that sent all three Logan bowls spinning out of the head. It was a real game-changer as Speirs was rewarded with a three-shot count that stretched his lead to 18-9.

Logan recovered from that shock to card a single to 10 but Speirs put him to the sword with a merciless 2, 1 finish to 21.

“I’m absolutely thrilled at adding to my 2002 win in the Masters as I was frustrated by the 15-year gap that had followed it,” reflected Speirs.

Speirs launched the final day’s play of the £4000 event with a 21-15 win over Polbeth dark horse David Hay having stormed into a 12-2 lead in the quarter-finals then kicked on the stronger from 9-9 to beat Walter McDougall of Glenmavis, 21-11 in the semis.

Logan opened up a 15-4 lead over 20-year-old William Borland of East Calder then clinched 21-7 victory that he followed up with 21-12 won over David Lamb of Uphall Station in their semi-final.

The other quarter-final action saw McDougall finish 1, 4, 1 to beat Alistair Stenhouse of Linlithgow 21-11.

Lamb zipped into a 15-1 lead then stitched up Cameron Greer, the 2012 Master and No.11 seed, 21-14.