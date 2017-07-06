Postal deliver another big win in battle for EBL survival

The recent revival of Postal in the battle for survival in Division 1 of the Alpha Trophies-sponsored Edinburgh Bowling League is bringing relegation rivals Hillside and Tanfield under increasing pressure.

Brunstane, meanwhile, still have a seven-point comfort zone but, after a terrific start to their campaign, they are now fourth bottom and being sucked towards the danger area.

Postal remain bottom, but last season’s Division 2 champions continued their fight for survival with a 5-4 win at home to Northern.

Hillside faced Maitland at home on the back of a 9-0 thrashing of Tanfield but suffered a demoralising 7-2 defeat.

Parkside continue to occupy the second-top spot after landing a power-packed 9-0 blow on Brunstane.

Craigentinny may have shown signs of idling in front by dropping points at home to Tanfield but a 7-2 victory will be acceptable to the eight-times champions as their lead at the top of table was cut from a massive 20 to a still-commanding 18 with a four-game run-in to come.

The Division 1 table after ten games played reads: Craigentinny 72; Parkside 54; Maitland 50½; Northern 46; Brunstane 40; Tanfield 35½; Hillside 33; Postal 31.

Pilrig continued to show improved form in Division 2 with a 6-3 win at home to table-toppers Queensberry but a return to the higher echelons remains unlikely with the inaugural Division 1 champions still a distant third being their victims and Summerside.

Summerside kept their promotion prospects sound with a 7-2 win at home to bottom team Mayfield and that leaves them a sizeable 14 points ahead of Pilrig but nine adrift of Queensberry.

Leith are slipping towards a Division 3 future after a damaging 5-4 defeat at home to Wardie. They sit three points ahead of Mayfield but three adrift of an Edinburgh West End team that helped their survival cause with a creditable 7-2 win away to Willowbrae.

The Division 2 table reads: Queensberry 67; Summerside 58; Pilrig 44; Wardie 42½; Willowbrae 42; West End 38½; Leith 35½; Mayfield 32½.

Carrick Knowe dwarf their rivals in Division 3 and, following a 7-2 win at home to Goldenacre, they sit 21½ points clear of a second-placed Colinton, who whacked foot-of-the-table Seafield 9-0.