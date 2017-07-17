Return of sweepstake spices up the West Lothian Masters

The Johnston Oils 19th West Lothian Masters swings into its week-long action tonight and the re-introduction of a Players’ Sweepstake headed up by Makro Edinburgh is causing excitement in the ranks of the 188 strong field as the holder of the eventual champion will collect a £300 prize.

And the depth of The Sweepstake includes £200 for the holder of the runner-up and £100 each for the respective losing semi-finalists.

“The Players’ Sweepstake gives every entrant a second chance of being on the prize list and I know for a fact that my ten-year-old son Kyle was hyper in anticipation of both draws being made,” said No. 2 seed and four times Master, Grant Logan of Kirkliston.

Kyle has drawn Walter McDougall of Glenmavis (Bathgate) in the first round of the event and knows he will have to produce a headline win to stay in that race at the expense of the 2013 WLBA Champion of Champions.

That heightened his interest in The Sweepstake draw but his hopes of drawing one of the top fancied seeds were dashed by the information that he had drawn a dark horse in Kevin Norris of Bankton Mains (Livingston).

“My chances in both draws are extremely thin but I might still come out on the right side if my Dad wins the Masters title for a record fifth time and pockets the £1000 prize – here’s hoping,” said Kyle.

Grant Logan launches his campaign against Andy Thomson of Glenmavis at Linlithgow and the other interested party is his sweepstake holder, Robert Wilson of Linlithgow. Greg Logan, the No. 1 seed, opens his defence against Declan Duff of Glenmavis at Bellsburn (Linlithgow) and is held by Colin Little of Springgrove (Bathgate) in the sweepstake. Andy Dunnett, the No. 3 seed faces David Gilliland of Bankton Mains at Pumpherston and is held by Lewis Gray of Blackburn in the sweepstake while the holder of No. 4 seed, Neil Speirs, is Scott Murphy of Linlithgow.

Speirs tackles James Punton of Glenmavis at Mid Calder while No. 5 seed Ewan Shearer of Linlithgow lines up against Ian Hunt of Bankton Mains at East Calder and is held by Kenny Black of East Calder.

The other non-seeds who have drawn a seed and hope it will yield them a lucrative reward and place in the prize ceremony limelight are: Bruce Robertson of Deans (No. 6 seed John Aitken); Colin Russell of Deans (No. 7 Gary Smith); Brian Campbell of Ratho (No. 8 Thomas Mann); Jamie Edwards of Broxburn (No. 9 Brian Craig); Graeme Turner of Middleton Hall (No. 10 Calum Logan); John Collins of Middleton Hall (No. 11) Cameron Greer.

Alan Kerr of Broxburn holds No. 12 Mark Allison; Ian Russell of Blackburn holds No. 13 Bryan Cooper; James Punton of Glenmavis holds No. 14 Raymond Logan; Robert Paterson of Harrysmuir holds No. 15 Sandy McDougall; David Gilliland of Bankton Mains holds No. 16 Darren Pearce.

Holders of the Last 64 in the event will each receive a £10 voucher from one of: Ratho Park Carvery; Winstons of Corstorphine; Spice Lounge Kitchen, Edinburgh; The Hilcroft Hotel, Whitburn.

The final day’s play is at Kirkliston BC next Sunday.