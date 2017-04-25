Richard Mark claims his first West Lothian singles title

West Lothian IBC crowned a new Gents Singles champion as 60-year-old Richard Mark scored a commanding 21-7 victory over David Brown at Livingston.

Both finalists were surprise packages in that they defied the odds in their respective semi-finals with Mark defeating six-times-capped Cameron Greer 21-12 and Brown playing out of his skin to capture the 21-16 scalp of 21-times capped Calum Logan.

The inaugural Ladies Seniors Singles Championship produced a dramatic final episode with Sandra Purdie producing an amazing comeback to beat Jean Brown.

Brown had Purdie at her 16-1 mercy after nine ends and even at 19-6 she still looked certain to be champion.

But Purdie carded a 2 to light the fuse of an explosive 2, 2, 4, 1, 3, 1 revival that saw her rocket to a 21-19 victory in 20 ends.

The Singles final proper was an anti-climax with 26-year-old cap Lisa Barrett making a successful defence of the title in 11 ends at the 21-2 expense of luckless Ann Muirhead.

Meanwhil, the final of the Ladies Junior Singles at East Lothian IBC saw a first title triumph in the event for emerging star Megan Kivlin, who stole a march on Melissa Penman to lead 14-4 then stayed on strongly to win 21-7.

Former World Junior Singles champion Joe Mower proved too strong for budding star Calum Darling in the final of the Under-21 Singles and wrapped up a 21-5 victory in 12 ends.