Seeds continue to tumble out in West Lothian Masters

Seven of the 16 seeds in the Johnston Oils-sponsored West Lothian Masters survived the third-round action but there were three fallers on the night headed by Gary Smith (7), who was joined by Thomas Mann (8) and Sandy McDougall (15).

Smith, 58, of Linlithgow – winner of the 2010 Green Jacket and runner-up in 2011 and 2014 – had posted comfortable wins inthe previous two rounds and his 21-16 exit to emerging star William Borland of East Calder ranks as a surprise exit.

Grant Knox of Armadale spent by his choice a number of years out of the spotlight but the winner of Pairs gold at the 1986 Commonwealth Games has rediscovered his appetite and is making steady progress in the WLM having clinched a place in the fourth round at the 21-15 expense of James Greenock (Newbridge).

Mann, 36, of Newbridge faced a corker in 2010 WLBA ‘champion of champions’ Rab Hilson of Blackburn and it was toe-to-toe exchanges up until 11-11. However, Hilson accelerated to 19 with a run of 3, 1, 1, 3 then clinched a 21-14 victory.

McDougall,49, of Glenmavis held the driving seat at 14-12 up over Brian Clarkson of Winchburgh and the 2009 Scottish Pairs champion still looked good at 18-1; but crashed out to a 21-18 defeat from a 1, 1, 2, 1 finish.

No.2 seed Grant Logan of Kirkliston faced tough opposition in the shape of 1999 ‘champion of champions’ Scott Murphy and came under pressure at 17-15 up but answered the menace with a 1, 3 finish to win 21-15. Scott Logan of Kirkliston set up a clash with his cousin Grant as a result of his 21-9 win over George Waldie of Mid Calder.

Scott’s father Raymond also kept the Logan dynasty to the fore with the 62-year old No.14 seed whizzing into a 15-2 lead before defeating Shaun Cairns of Harrysmuir 21-14.

Joining the two Logan seeds in round four are Andy Dunnett (3), Neil Speirs (4), Ewan Shearer (5), Cameron Greer (11) and Mark Allison (12).

Deans and Broxburn are the venues for Friday night’s last-16 action.