Seeds tumble out in West Lothian Masters first round

Four seeds bit the dust in round one of the Johnston Oils-sponsored West Lothian Masters with No.9 Brian Craig of Glenmavis the highest-ranked to lose sight of the £1000 first prize and signature Green Jacket.

Craig, victorious in 2014, faced a tough opponent in 2000 finalist Brian Saunders of Bathgate High and suffered a 21-9 defeat.

The defeat of Kirkliston’s Calum Logan (No.10) was a major shock as he had shaped up well to lead Andy Mitchell of Pumpherston 14-10 before a loss of both line and length caused his dramatic collapse to a 21-15 exit.

Brian Cooper (No.13) reached the final in 2008 but made an early exit at the hands of Rab Shaw Jnr of East Calder in a 21-19 thriller while Darren Pearce (No.16) of Kirkliston was beaten 21-20 by Jim McKinnon of Armadale.

Greg Logan, the No.1 seed, and older brother Grant (No.2) both made progress. However, their father Gordon lost to Derek Kerr of Armadale while ten-year-old grandson Kyle lost to Walter McDougall of Glenmavis.

Ruary Love of Bellsburn edged out Alan Robertson of Blackburn 21-20 while former world and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner George Sneddon was a casualty, losing to Andy Jenkins of East Calder.