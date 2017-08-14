Tanfield seal Top Ten final meeting with Sighthill

Tanfield booked a date with Sighthill in the final of the Virgin Trains-sponsored Edinburgh Top Ten Championship, having produced a first-class performance to beat title favourites Craigentinny at Corstorphine.
Craigentinny came into this semi-final encounter on a high after their recent EBL Division 1/Edinburgh Cup double, but Tanfield – who only just avoided relegation this term – turned the formbook upside-down with crucial wins in the Singles and Pairs delivered by Liam McKay and the partnership of Alex Thompson and Stuart Campbell respectively.
The 4-4 share of the points set up a thrilling climax, but a shot-margin advantage of 13 tipped the scales in Tanfield’s favour.
The Singles pitched McKay against Andrew Caldwell, with the Craigentinny man leading 12-6 after ten ends. Caldwell, though, failed to kick on and a game-changing run of 1, 3, 2, 3, 1, 2 put McKay ahead 18-12. McKay waited four ends before landing the killer blow and he delivered it in the shape of a double on end 20 to clinch a 21-16 victory.
An explosive start in the Pairs saw Thompson and Campbell blitz Josh Spalding and Daniel Gormley 17-0 over the first seven ends, eventually prevailing 21-9.
The Tanfield Triple of Graeme Swan, Charlie McLaren and Robert White were holding a 10-9 lead over Gordon Bold, Andrew Jeffrey and Willie McDonald after ten ends. McDonald and Co finished the stronger to win 16-12, but the low shot-margin difference meant their rink had much to do in the Fours.
Ian Paterson added 3, 2, 2 to skip Darren Smith, Kevin McFarlane and David Brown into a 17-10 lead with four ends still to play. However, Tanfields’s Andy McNab skipped Stuart McKean, Calum Munro and David Snodgrass to a 2, 2, (2), 2 finish that reduced the margin of his defeat to a non-threatening 19-16.
In the other semi-final, Sighthill were convincing 6-2 winners over Colinton, with John McDermott in great form with a 21-8 win over David Fisher in the Singles. The partnership of Adam Melrose and Graeme Eddington made an awesome start of 1, 4 (1), 3, 3 to lead 11-1 in the Pairs and converted it into a 25-9 win over Brian Davies and Cammy Cairns.
Stuart Isbister and his front-two of Aaron Donald and Scott Lyell also made a fast start to lead 11-2 in the Triples and went on to a 16-8 win over Ian Campbell, Mark Church, and Gary MacDonald.
In the Fours, Colinton’s Ross Byers carded a mighty 5 at the last to clinch a 20-14 win over Ross Moodie, Davy Connelly, Ross Noble, and Gary Connelly.
The final takes place at Postal BC on Saturday, August 26.
