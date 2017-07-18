West Lothian hammered in Hamilton Trophy semi-final

West Lothian had their dreams of achieving title glory in the Cities and Counties Championship crushed by a Lanarkshire South team that trounced them by 37 shots (142-105) in their semi-final clash at East Lothian Co-op.

WL were 38-28 ahead after seven ends on five rinks but, on the sixth rink, the Lanarkshire South rink skipped by Stuart Simpson was 18-1 up on Neil Speirs and Co.

West Lothian’s 46-39 setback on that first phase was followed by a 42-31 loss of the second, stretching the LS match lead to 18.

In the third, a 54-35 domination of Lanarkshire South compounded the WL misery.

A gutted West Lothian camp had little to cheer as Grant Logan emerged the only successful skip.

Final rink scores (West Lothian first); Grant Logan 23, Stewart Anderson 21; Andy Dunnett 20, John Simpson 22; Ray Logan 13, David Gardner 19; Steven Fleming 17, Iain McLean 26; Thomas Mann 15, Robert Grant 26: Neil Speirs 17, Stuart Simpson 28.