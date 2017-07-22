West Lothian Masters set for dramatic Finals Day

Have your say

THE 19th West Lothian Masters, sponsored by Johnston Oils of Bathgate, is set for a captivating climax in tomorrow’s Finals Day at Kirkliston (11am).

Grant Logan, the No.2 seed from Kirkliston, won the battle of the cousins in Section 8, just holding on from 19-12 to beat Scott 21-17 in a 30-end marathon.

In Section 7, William Borland of East Calder snatched a 21-19 win over Andy Mitchell of Pumpherston. Cameron Greer, the No.11 seed grabbed a 21-18 win over Alec Allan of Newbridge in Section 6.

David Lamb clinched a 21-17 win over No.14 seed Raymond Logan of Kirkliston in Section 5.

Linlithgow’s Alistair Stenhouse zipped into a 14-1 lead and sprung a surprise 21-15 defeat on emerging Under-25 star Grant Ramsay of East Calder to win Section 1.

Walter McDougall of Glenmavis saw off Brian Saunders of Bathgate 21-9 in Section 2.

Mark Allison, the No 12 seed and 2016 losing finalist from Kirkliston, made a 21-8 exit to David Hay of Polbeth in Section 3.

Neil Speirs, the No.4 seed from Kirkliston, beat 20-year-old Callum Melrose of Deans 21-10 in Section 4.

Thursday night’s fourth-round action had seen two former Masters crashed out.

Andy Dunnett, the No.3 seed from Queensferry lost 21-16 to Lamb, while Ewan Shearer, the No.5 seed of Linlithgow, was beaten 21-12 by Hay.

Other fourth-round results:

Section 5: Raymond Logan 21, Paul Sweeney 20.

Section 1: Alastair Stenhouse 21, Alan Ure 14; Grant Ramsay 21, Bruce Robertson 13.

Section 2: Walter McDougall 21, Rab Hilson 11; Brian Saunders 21, Calum Black 14.

Section 3: Mark Allison 21, Tam Hamilton 17.

Section 4: Neil Speirs 21, Craig Yeaman 9; Callum Melrose 21, Connor McKendrick 14.

Section 6: Alec Allan 21, Steven Fleming 5; Cameron Greer 21, Chris Boyne 6.

Section 7: William Borland 21, Grant Knox 15, Andy Mitchell 21, Mark Graham 18.

Section 8: Scott Logan 21, Brian Clarkson 10; Grant Logan 21, Glen King 12.