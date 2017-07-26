Alex Arthur dismisses chance of Josh Taylor-Ricky Burns fight

Alex ARTHUR has poured cold water on the prospect of Josh Taylor facing compatriot and former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns – because he thinks the Prestonpans puncher would “school him”.

Talk of the duo conducting business in the ring has moved up a notch ever since Taylor called his superior out having stopped Ohara Davies in the seventh round to win the WBC Silver super lightweight belt at Braehead earlier this month.

Alex Arthur and Ricky Burns

But Arthur, the former WBO world super featherweight champion, insists this is a match-up Burns will be quick to dismiss despite calling for Taylor’s management team to make him an offer.

Coatbridge-based Burns, 34, hasn’t fought since relinquishing his WBA super lightweight belt to Namibia’s Julius Indongo in April. However, whilst working alongside the Channel 5 commentary team as Taylor delivered his tenth victory as a pro, the Coatbridge boxer revealed that he was in discussions over a potential showdown with Anthony Crolla in October.

“Ricky cannot win that fight [against Taylor]. He’s not got a chance,” Arthur told the Evening News. “His best opportunity would be down the stretch, maybe round 11 or round 12 where he’s so used to the championship rounds and making Josh work hard for the win.

“But I think in the early rounds Josh would absolutely school him. I personally think Josh is better than [Julius] Indongo. I think he’s got more variety, he punches harder and he’s smarter. When Ricky Burns faced Indongo he didn’t win a round and was totally outboxed so what chance would he have against Josh?

“I just can’t see it happening and as far as I’m aware the Crolla fight is already a done deal. It’s a big pay-day for two former world champions who are on their way out of the sport, so it makes sense.”

Arthur, meanwhile, insists there were never any doubts that 26-year-old Taylor would defeat the outspoken Davies. Arthur even went as far to say he considers the Scot to be among the top five boxers in the world of the lower weight-class divisions.

“It was everything I expected it to be,” he said. “Ohara Davies’ only chance was if he’d caught Josh with a lucky shot. From Josh’s perspective, though, it was as close to punch perfect as you could get really. I know he will have learned a lot in terms of the experience and that he was up against a guy with a big mouth, but he wasn’t tested in any way.

“I’d say Terence Crawford is easily in the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now. He’s the No.1 super lightweight and I don’t think anyone is better than him below middleweight.

“Then you have the likes of Mikey Garcia [three-weight undefeated world champion] and Adrien Broner [former three-weight world champion] so you’d probably put them ahead of Josh too. I know it’s a massive statement to make and It’s unbelievable to be saying that but it’s what it is where Josh is concerned.

“I would really love to see Josh fight Tyrone Nurse for the British title, though. I think that would be a fantastic step and it would be a big scalp. The natural progression would be for him to then fight for a European title. I think Nurse would give Josh a much better fight than Ohara Davies but he certainly wouldn’t beat him.”

Arthur also praised Craigmillar’s Jason Easton who turned in a scintillating performance at Braehead to stop Belgian Steve Jamoye in the ninth round. Easton, 25, also secured the IBO Intercontinental super lightweight title with the win.

“It’s a tough upbringing he has had but he’s doing fantastic,” Arthur said. “Everybody is so proud of him in the city in what he’s achieving. Jason is shooting up the rankings too but I don’t think there is any danger of him and Josh colliding down the line, I think they’ll be kept away from each other which is a good thing.

“I think by the time Josh is going on to fight for world honours Jason might be at British title level.”