Analysis: What’s next for boxing sensation Josh Taylor?

After Josh Taylor’s tremendous victory over Mexican fighter Miguel Vazquez, we take a look at what could be next in the right for the 26-year-old ...

• Rule Britannia? Jack Catterall is the current British champion at 140lbs. However, a contest with the Chorley-based boxer would be deemed a step backwards given who the Scot has already conquered.

• European title? Going down the European route could be Taylor’s best move. Current WBC champion Sweden’s Anthony Yigit puts his title on the line against England’s Joe Hughes in Leicester on Saturday, December 2. That’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

• WBA/WBO? Taylor has impressed in the WBC, but is yet to make any inroads with alternative boxing organisations such as the WBA and WBO.

• Conquer the world? Taylor could fight for his first world title. Risky move given the Prestonpans boxer has only contested 11 fights as a professional.

• Burns night? A fight with experienced Coatbridge fighter Ricky Burns had been mooted, but Taylor appears to have gone beyond his compatriot, and it’s far from a given that Burns would want to fight him considering the damage Taylor could do.

• Rest and recover? Taylor hurt his right hand during the fight with Vazquez so a prolonged break could do him the world of good before coming back fresh in 2018.