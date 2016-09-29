Search

Boxer Lee Redpath happy to put his record on the line

Boxer Lee Redpath had a pre-fight session with Sarah MacIntyre of his sponsor ABC Chiropractic, a Currie-based clinic which specialises in Advanced Biostructural Correction. Pic: Neil Hanna

Boxer Lee Redpath had a pre-fight session with Sarah MacIntyre of his sponsor ABC Chiropractic, a Currie-based clinic which specialises in Advanced Biostructural Correction. Pic: Neil Hanna

0
Have your say

Lightweight boxer Lee Redpath (5-0) puts his 100 per cent record on the line when he faces another undefeated boxer in Falkirk’s Steven Beattie (3-0) on the MGM Scotland bill at the Bellahouston Sports Centre, Glasgow on Saturday night.

Redpath didn’t take up the sport in a professional capacity until two years ago but is determined to make up for lost time.

“I’m just trying to keep as busy as I can. I’m now 34 but I am enjoying it and you’re only as old as you feel,” he said.

“I’ve got another fight lined up after this one in November but I’m feeling good and ready to go this weekend.”