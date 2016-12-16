Boxer Stephen Tiffney aiming to end difficult 2016 on a high

Super-featherweight boxer Stephen Tiffney hopes to end the year on a high having endured a torturous time of late.

The 28-year-old MGM fighter hasn’t fought competitively since May and was forced to withdraw from his promoters’ show at Bellahouston Sports Centre on October 1 and again at Meadowbank four weeks later.

However, he makes his long-awaited return to action on Sunday against Poland’s Damian Lawniczak in a four-round bout at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

“I’ve never really had that much bother with injuries or anything like that whilst I’ve been boxing so it’s been so frustrating,” Tiffney explained. “I had a trapped nerve in my shoulder but was stupidly trying to train through it hoping I’d get away with it, but the pain got too much. The last thing you want to do is pull out but I spoke to (coach) Terry McCormack so we agreed it was the best thing to do. It was a bit of a nightmare, really. And then I was ill with the shakes and being sick when I was due to fight at Meadowbank four weeks later so I couldn’t believe my luck. I didn’t want to tell anyone I’d been ill but I had to pull out again. It was crazy couple of weeks. With me missing those fights, I had to go and find some work too as I wasn’t being paid so I took on some labouring for a couple of months, which I hated.”

Tiffney, though, is looking to register his sixth win of his professional career with an eye-catching performance.

“I really can’t wait to get fighting again so I want to finish this year on a high with a good showing,” he said. “I’ve only had three fights in 2016 so missing out on those two in October makes a big difference. Lawniczak is a pretty tough boxer so I’ll need to be ready for whatever he throws at me. He’s pretty durable so it will be a good test. I’m looking to build to a big 2017 and there are some good fights out there to be made. Fighters are wanting to be stepped up and I’m not different. I want bigger and better fights next year as I don’t want to be hanging about fighting guys who just come to survive.”