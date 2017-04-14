Capital boxer Lewis Paulin itching for a shot at title

Undefeated featherweight boxer Lewis Paulin says he is ready for a big title shot should the opportunity arise.

The former Meadowbank amateur has registered eight consecutive victories since signing professional terms with manager Alex Morrison in summer 2015.

However, his rise up the rankings in the featherweight division has largely gone unnoticed due to the relentless form of Capital boxers Josh Taylor and Jason Easton, who both landed their first titles as professionals in October.

And now Paulin, who boxes Englishman Luke Fash at the SSE Hydro tomorrow on the undercard of Ricky Burns’ world super-lightweight unification showdown with Namibia’s Julius Indongo, is another desperate to make an impression on the big stage.

“I only found out about three weeks ago that I was definitely boxing but you’ve got to grab these opportunities because it’s probably the biggest show we’ve had in Scotland for quite a few years,” Paulin, 26, explained. “It’s only four rounds tomorrow night so I would have liked a bigger fight but getting on it is the main thing.

“I’ve spoken to Alex and I’ve told him I wasn’t really interested in doing four rounds but he’s told me to do this one and then something bigger will come. He’s always been good to me getting me fights in both Edinburgh and Glasgow so he’s a man of his word.

“I’m really waiting for a big opportunity to come my way now, either here or down in England. I’m willing to travel. You start off boxing journeymen and then you move up the rankings and wait for that chance.”

With a record of just two wins from 23 bouts contested, Paulin’s Hull-based opponent is hardly likely to strike fear into the Capital fighter. That said, he accepts there is no room for complacency.

“I’ve seen some videos of him and, to be fair, he does come to try and win and a lot of his losses have been by just a point,” Paulin said. “His record probably isn’t a fair reflection but I’m very confident. I should control it but you have to be careful in there. It’s going to be a good night as I can watch Burns after I’ve fought.”