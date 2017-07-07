City boxer Jason Easton vows to have last laugh on Steve Jamoye

Celtic super lightweight champion Jason Easton believes opponent Steve Jamoye is playing a dangerous game by underestimating his ring credentials ahead of their IBO Intercontinental title bout tomorrow night.

The former Craigmillar amateur will enter Braehead Arena in Glasgow as the main support fight to fellow Lothians ace Josh Taylor’s much-hyped ‘Bad Blood’ clash with Ohara Davies.

But 25-year-old Easton, who has nine professional wins to his name, was left unimpressed by Belgian champion Jamoye’s complete lack of respect for what he has achieved so far as a paid athlete.

Jamoye (22-3-1) doesn’t speak English and had to use a translator at yesterday’s press conference but the 26-year-old made it abundantly clear he doesn’t rate the Edinburgh fighter’s chances this weekend.

Easton made short work of Rhys Saunders in October to secure the Celtic belt before turning in an equally impressive display against tough Hungarian Zoltan Szabo in March.

“He’s completely written me of already but I’m going to shut him up,” Easton told the Evening News. “When his translator said to him that I was unbeaten and was the current Celtic champion, he just laughed. I don’t like that.

“But I am so confident I am going to beat him. I think he’s going to be in for a big shock. He feels that I haven’t really been in against anyone tough but he’s barely fought outwith Belgium and, even when he has, he’s lost. Two of the guys he’s lost to have both dropped him with body shots and that’s the kind of shots I like. I don’t like to give anything away, though.

“This will open up a lot of doors for me to bigger and better fights. But I have to remember he’s only been stopped once in 26 fights so I’m not going to take him lightly. I know he’s coming to win but I’m ready. I feel so fit and have done all throughout camp so I’ve got more than enough in the tank.”

Easton couldn’t resist the opportunity to give his take on Ohara Davies’ outburst directed at the Cyclone Promotions team.

“I think he likes trying to get under people’s skin,” said Easton.

“He likes to build up a fight. You’ve just got to keep relaxed and your emotions in check. You need to stick to your game-plan to beat these guys. But I think Josh has got enough to beat him and, if he sticks to boxing, then he’ll have no bother beating Davies. I know Ricky Burns is massively talking up Ohara but I suppose he’s his stablemate.”

Asked if he would like a shot at Davies himself given they operate in the same weight division, Easton said: “I would definitely fight him. These guys are at the level where I want to be so if something like this came up then absolutely. Anybody who knows me knows that I would fight anyone if offered. But I’ve got to keep my focus on tomorrow night.”