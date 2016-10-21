Easton and McCallum out to shine on Taylor undercard

Jason Easton says he intends to make it the perfect one-two for Edinburgh tonight as he closes in on his maiden professional title with victory over Welshman Rhys Saunders.

The former Craigmillar amateur has taken to the pro game like a duck to water having racked up seven consecutive victories with some astute displays around the canvas.

An eighth straight win this evening would see the 25-year-old crowned Celtic super-lightweight champion. Easton’s duel with an opponent, who only accepted the offer of the challenge earlier this week following the withdrawal of Mitch Buckland, has three losses to his record since switching to the paid ranks in 2010.

And, he believes he can provide the perfect warm-up gift for a raucous home support ahead of Josh Taylor’s Commonwealth super-lightweight clash with Derby’s Dave Ryan.

“This is just going to be electric. Me and my boy Josh winning titles, you couldn’t ask for anymore,” Easton said.

“This is my chance, this is what I have waited for. I want to show people how good I am. My game-plan hasn’t changed much at all since I found out Mitch wasn’t fighting as Rhys Saunders is smaller than me.

“I feel so good and grateful for Cyclone to be giving me this opportunity to box for a title fight in my hometown.”

Meanwhile, super middleweight John McCallum admits it has been far too long since he last boxed in the Capital ahead of his showdown with Hungarian Norbert Szekeres.

The 28-year-old’s last appearance here in the city came almost four years ago and, despite having picked up some decent wins on the road, McCallum says it’s good to be home.

“I normally never get nerves before a fight but having been at the weigh-in yesterday and being back at Meadowbank, I felt something for sure,” he said. “I’ve spent the time training in New York for this one where I picked up loads of tips and had some top-class sparring so I’m really looking to putting on a show tonight.

“It’s up to me to prove that I belong at this level. I know I can go in and beat this guy easily. It’s a chance to shine on terrestrial TV as well so you can’t ask for much more than that.”