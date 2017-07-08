Iain Trotter left pinching himself ahead of fourth pro fight

Haddington’s Iain Trotter described the build-up to his fourth fight as a professional boxer as a “surreal experience”.

The undefeated 23-year-old middleweight faces Bulgarian Borislav Zankov on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s much-hyped clash with Ohara Davies at Braehead Arena tonight.

And, despite all the limelight having been fixated on two of Britain’s most promising boxers, Trotter has loved every second of it. “It’s been a real eye opener this for sure,” he said. “I just can’t wait to get in there and box on a show like this one. Josh was 3-0 at one point as well so we’ve all got to start somewhere. I just need to keep my head down and keep working my way to the top.

“I’ve got well over 100 people coming through to support me so I don’t want to disappoint them.

“I’m wanting tough fights though so I expect him [Zankov] to put up a fight. I never expected to be on something this big as this stage.”