Jason Easton has ‘exciting’ fight in store after another title win

New IBO Inter-continental super lightweight champion Jason Easton revealed he has something “very exciting” in the pipeline – but refused to be drawn on what that might entail.

The 25-year-old former Craigmillar amateur and reigning Celtic champion went to war with Belgian Steve Jamoye at Braehead Arena on Saturday night as the main support for Josh Taylor’s “Bad Blood” showdown against Ohara Davies.

And boy did Easton deliver. The tenacious Jamoye arrived in Glasgow with a fine record of 22 wins from 26 bouts and looked every bit the menace during the opening exchanges. However, the Edinburgh man rallied with some big shots of his own that resulted in the Belgian hanging on for his dear life towards the end of the fourth.

It was a duel that simply had everything. Passion, commitment, with neither boxer willing to give an inch. It was engrossing stuff. But it was Easton’s precision and superiority that eventually prevailed, the stoppage finally arriving in the ninth and penultimate round of a truly gruelling boxing bout as Easton got his hands on another title.

Easton is another fighter that is tearing up the domestic super lightweight division, his latest victory his tenth as a professional. So what’s next?

“Good question,” he quipped when asked about his next move. “There’s something very exciting on the radar, but you’ll find out soon. I can’t really say too much more just now. There’s something in the pipeline, put it that way.”

Easton acknowledged the accuracy of Jamoye’s punches had taken a lot out of him, but it’s a win he believes he’ll be able to take a lot from going forward.

“I think he gave me a bit of a wake-up call,” Easton said. “He was very, very tough and kept coming back. I knew we would have more success in the second half of the fight, so I kept the pressure on and started to really hurt him.

“It was an exciting fight. I think this will have opened up a lot of doors for me going forward, but I just need to keep focusing on one fight at a time. I want to be taking more titles, but more importantly keep winning as that’s the main thing.

“I owe so much to my team. My coach Kenny [McCartney] and strength and conditioning coach John Keenan, as well as my manager Billy Nelson. They really have been absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”