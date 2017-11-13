Jason Easton targets another belt after victory in 12 rounds

Jason Easton retained his IBO Inter-Continental super lightweight title in style – and then immediately targeted another belt to add to his collection.

The 26-year-old undefeated Capital fighter, who is also the reigning Celtic champion, came through a gruelling 12 round encounter to see off Czech champion Josef Zahradnik with an unanimous victory at the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday night. That said, Easton isn’t content just to sit back and enjoy what was the 11th victory of his pro career.

“I really don’t know what my manager Billy [Nelson] has got planned for me but we’ll speak about it this week,” said Easton, who is hoping for a big 2018. “There will hopefully be some good opportunities for me down the line, we’ll just have to wait and see what they are.

“The British title is what everyone wants. But if it’s not to be, maybe we could go down the European route and, if Josh vacates the Commonwealth belt then I could go for that too.”

The Craigmillar boxer sustained a nasty cut just above his left eye following a fourth-round clash of heads, but that didn’t deter him from carefully dismantling his opponent round by round. Try as he did, though, Zahradnik refused to surrender despite being on the end of some pretty hefty blows.

“He was a tough, tough guy so I think he showed why he was unbeaten,” Easton explained. “I knew I could last 12 rounds – I’ve worked hard in the gym with Kenny [McCartney] and my strength and conditioning coach John Keenan, so I was feeling great and I knew I could last the full 12 rounds regardless if I’d got him out of there or not. I was feeling relaxed the whole way through it – I knew he wasn’t going to hurt me.

“I knew that if they went to the scorecards, I was going to win anyway so I felt in control. But I didn’t want to take that chance because anything can happen on the scorecards so I tried to take him out but he was taking some right good shots and just wouldn’t go down.”

“I love getting into a real fight and a scrap so if I’m in against hardy guys then so be it – I’ll happily go 12 rounds.”

Meanwhile, Haddington middleweight Iain Trotter moved to 6-0 with a 40-36 win over Konstantin Alexandrov of Bulgaria.