Jason Easton to defend title against Czech fighter Josef Zahradnik

Edinburgh’s Jason Easton will make the first defence of his IBO Inter-Continental super lightweight title against undefeated Czech champion Josef Zahradnik next month.

Easton, who recently signed a long-term contract with Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions, is the supporting fight to stablemate Josh Taylor’s ‘Risk vs Reward’ showdown with Mexican Miguel Vazquez at the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday, November 11.

The 26-year-old former Craigmillar amateur is also the current Celtic champion and has yet to lose as a professional having won ten consecutive bouts.

However, the Capital fighter accepts he has a real tough task on his hands if he is to retain his belt.

“It’s another step up against an unbeaten guy but I have learnt a lot from my last fight and am absolutely flying,” Easton said. “I’ve had the best of sparring with Anthony Crolla and I’m honoured to have been his final spar before facing Ricky Burns.”