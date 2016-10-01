Jason Easton won’t let Celtic title belt slip away

Edinburgh super-lightweight contender Jason Easton insists he won’t allow the opportunity to win his first professional title slip by.

The undefeated boxer (7-0), who is managed by Billy Nelson, faces Celtic title belt holder, Cardiff’s Mitch Buckland, at Meadowbank on the undercard of compatriot Josh Taylor’s super-lightweight Commonwealth duel with Dave Ryan on Friday, October 21.

Easton, 25, has made short work of his previous opponents in the ring but accepts Buckland (11-0) is cut from a different cloth.

“I’d like to thank Cyclone Promotions for giving me my first title fight,” he said. “I respect Mitch Buckland for coming to Edinburgh to defend his belt but it’s my time and I want to win the Celtic title in style.”

Easton’s manager Nelson echoed his fighter’s comments saying: “I believe this has the makings of a great fight. Mitch Buckland is a good fighter but, with the support of Jason’s fans, he can win this contest and move up the British rankings.”

