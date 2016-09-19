Jason Easton won’t rest on laurels after latest win

There’s little respite for super lightweight boxer Jason Easton, despite putting another win to his record on Friday night.

The 25-year-old made short work of James Gorman in four rounds at the Hilcroft Hotel in Whitburn, the second time he’s beaten the Belfast fighter in the past six months in what was his seventh victory as a paid boxer.

However, the former Craigmillar amateur was back in the gym this morning with his Celtic title shot against Mitch Buckland at Meadowbank little more than four weeks away.

It promises to be quite a night at the Capital venue on Friday, October 21, as Josh Taylor headlines an action-packed bill with his super lightweight Commonwealth title duel against Dave Ryan.

“We took a couple of days off over the weekend but I’m back in the gym full time. I actually wanted to go running on Sunday but I got a telling off and was told to rest!” Easton quipped. “I’ll be in six days a week, three times a day for the rest of the camp but I think we’re actually going to go away for some sparring too. I don’t know what my coach Kenny (McCartney) has got planned for me but I know it’s going to be very, very intense.

“I don’t want to be going back in the ring fighting journeymen now. I want to be stepped up fighting guys in the top 30. I basically fought Gorman for nothing as it was about getting in there and getting the win. It was really just a warm-up for next month.”