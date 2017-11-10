Josh Taylor reckons he is in ‘best shape of his life’

Josh Taylor admits he’s needed a 14-week camp to prepare for Miquel Vazquez – because he rates the Mexican that highly.

The 26-year-old WBC Silver and Commonwealth super lightweight champion believes he is in the shape of his life ahead of tomorrow night’s duel with the former IBF world lightweight champion at the Royal Highland Centre.

And although Taylor, pictured, has had to go that extra mile in preparation for his latest test in the ring, the Prestonpans puncher insists that, in Vazquez, he is facing one of the world’s best.

“I’ve been in camp for 14 weeks now and that’s because I know how good a fighter he is,” Taylor said. “He’s only been beaten five times and that includes two defeats from Canelo [Alvarez] so this guy has only lost to top-level fighters which means I’ll need to be at the top of my game.

“But I’m in the best shape of my life and every time I see him my confidence increases and by the time tomorrow night comes nobody is going to stop me. I’ve been working on my strength in camp and I’ve got bigger and stronger. We’ve had 14 weeks so I’ve been able to work on conditioning.

“I think I can make a statement and possibly stop him further down the line if I can stop him moving his feet so much.”