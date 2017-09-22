Josh Taylor’s win over Davies is ‘Sporting Moment of the Year’

Prestonpans boxer Josh Taylor’s seventh-round stoppage of Ohara Davies won “Sporting Moment of the Year” at the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards in Edinburgh.

Taylor added the WBC Silver super-lightweight belt to his Commonwealth title in thrilling style against the Englishman at the Braehead Arena in July.

Taylor receives his award

The 26-year-old will next fight Mexican former world lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on Saturday, November 11.

Sammi Kinghorn, the triple World Para-Athletics Championships medallist, was named 2017 Scottish Sportsperson of the Year after breaking World and European records. She is the first para-sport athlete to take the top award in its 15 year history.

Double European Indoor champion Laura Muir was named Female Athlete of the Year and her coach, Andy Young, lifted the Coach of the Year award. Scottish Athletics won Sport Governing Body of the Year for the second year in succession, with record Scottish athletes winning GB World Championships places.

Duncan Scott’s gold and silver medal winning performances in the relays at the World Swimming Championships, along with swims for fourth and fifth place in his individual freestyle events, gave him the nod for Male Athlete of the Year.

Gavin Hastings OBE, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of an outstanding rugby career in which he won 61 caps.

World and European Junior Canoe Sprint champion Ieuan James, 18, was the winner of the Sir Peter Heatly Trophy as Young Athlete of the Year.

The Scotland Women’s Football national side took Team of the Year reflecting their qualification for Euro 2017.

There was also a Special Recognition Award for Celtic following their historic season in which the went unbeaten in domestic competition, winning only the fourth treble in their history and becoming the first team since 1899 to go an entire Scottish top-flight league season without a defeat.

Richard Brickley MBE is Volunteer of the Year for his work in disability sport, while Drumchapel Community Sports Hub and Active East’s Scottish Sports Futures won Community Hub, Club or School and Games Legacy awards respectively.