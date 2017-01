LOTHIANS boxer Josh Taylor will fight against Alfonzo Olvera at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas next Saturday on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s world title defence.

Taylor, who hails from Pretonpans, will enter the MGM Grand for only his eighth professional bout. He fights at super-lightweight.

Olvera is from Tuscon Arizona. The 27-year-old has a record off eight wins, two losses and one draw in his pro career with three of those victories coming via knockouts.