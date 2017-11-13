Lee McGregor dedicates first pro victory to his mum Elizabeth

Lee McGregor has dedicated the first victory of his professional career to his late mum, Elizabeth.

The 20-year-old marked his debut as a paid fighter with a first-round stoppage of Bulgaria’s Stefan Sashov at the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday night and immediately paid tribute to his mum who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

“That one was for my mum, 100 per cent. I know she will have been proud looking down on me and she’ll be guiding me on to the next one,” the reigning British and Scottish 56kg amateur champion said. “I won’t stop until I win world title for her. That’s my goal and I’m going to do everything within my power to do that. Saturday was very special, you only get one professional debut in your lifetime.”

The bantamweight, who turned his back on next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia to sign professional terms with Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions, will step back into the ring on Saturday, December 2, in Leicester.

“I just want to get in there and do it all over again but I don’t have long to wait which is good. The support was absolutely amazing, I didn’t expect it to be that loud,” McGregor said.

“It was brilliant out there and loved every minute of it. You wonder just how good it is going to be but until you walk out there and experience it, you can’t really prepare yourself.

“It’s good blowing guys away but, at the same time, you want to show off more of your skills. That’s why I think they’ll give a bit more of a test in my next fight in a couple of weeks. But that’s what I want, I want to be in big competitive fights.”