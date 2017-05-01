Lee McGregor retains Belgrade Winners title in Serbia

Scottish 56kg champion and Meadowbank amateur Lee McGregor successfully defended his Belgrade Winners title in the Serbian capital last night.

McGregor, one of Scottish boxing’s hottest prospects, beat off some stiff competition to finish top of the podium and has now set his sights on defending his British title in Cardiff in just under a fortnight’s time.

The 20-year old came through last Friday’s quarter-final with Brazilian Carlos Rocha in what he described as the “hardest fight of his life” to set up a semi-final showdown with Moldovan and 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Veaceslav Gojan.

McGregor once again got the better of his more seasoned opponent to progress to Sunday’s final against Germany’s Omar El Hag, where he produced another masterclass in the ring to take the gold medal.

“I’ve only gone and done it once again,” McGregor said via his Facebok page. “Just won the Belgrade Winners gold medal for the second year running! Had an all out war with a very strong tough German. Three gruelling fights in three days has definitely taken its toll and my body is in bits! Just want to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you for the amazing support each day. I really do appreciate it! Massive thanks to Boxing Scotland for a great opportunity and also a big thank you to my team at Meadowbank and the two main guys who I’ve been with from day one, John McCarron and Peaj Khosrowpour.”