Lee McGregor takes silver medal at Tammer Tournament

Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor won silver for Scotland at the prestigious Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, yesterday.

The 19-year-old Meadowbank amateur wasted little time in setting up the 56kg gold medal bout with Englishman and GB team-mate Jack Batesman with a second-round stoppage over Armen Udumyan of Armenia on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning Scottish and British champion is regarded as one of the finest amateurs in the country and trains down at the home of GB Boxing in Sheffield.

However, there appeared to be some controversy over the decision to award Leeds’ Batesman the win, with many of McGergor’s Scottish team-mates out in Scandinavia taking to social media to express their shock at the ruling.

However, a second-place finish will have enhanced McGregor’s points tally as the youngster continues to build to securing a Commonwealth Games berth at the Gold Coast in two years’ time.

The teenager won gold at the Belgrade Winners Tournament in April, but had targeted another gold in Finland.