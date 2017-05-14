Lee McGregor wins UK title as close mate Jason Cummings watches on

Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor has successfully defended his Elite British 56kg title with a points victory over Englishman Louie Lynn in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old Meadowbank amateur and Scottish champion eased himself into Saturday’s final bout having overcome Welsh number one Kyle Morrison in Friday’s semi-final.

Hibs striker Jason Cummings made the trip to Wales to watch his close friend in action and McGregor didn’t disappoint as he dropped Lynn to the canvas in the very first round of Saturday’s final with a devastating left hook.

Try as he did, Lynn couldn’t recover as the Scot controlled all three rounds to seal the win.

“I landed probably the best punch I’ve ever thrown and credit where it’s due my opponent got up to put up a good enough fight,” McGregor said afterwards. “I felt like I controlled the fight well and won unanimously. I’m absolutely buzzing.”

McGregor is set to fly to Uzbekistan at the end of this month for a training camp with the GB squad in preparation for next month’s European Championships in Ukraine.