Lewis Paulin hopes Sky’s the limit on Ricky Burns undercard

Capital featherweight Lewis Paulin says he is hoping to take his boxing to a whole new level tonight.

The 26-year-old (6-0) former Meadowbank amateur faces Sheffield’s Adrian Fuzesi on the undercard of compatriot Ricky Burns’s first defence of his WBA super-lightweight world title against Kiryl Relikh at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

“I’m boxing early on, about the fourth or fifth fight just before the live programme is due to start on Sky,” Paulin explained. “So if there are no knock-outs or anything like that then I might just get my fight shown live, which would be a dream.

“It was great the other day at the press conference as it’s good to see how things are conducted so you get an idea of all the build up and how to get the press involved. It’s brilliant to experience.

“It’s a such a good bill to be involved in as opportunities like this in Scotland are very rare so you’ve just got to go out and enjoy it.”

His opponent Fuzesi hasn’t tasted success in the ring since 2011 but Paulin is taking nothing for granted. “You can’t be complacent,” he said. “He’s only been stopped twice but I am confident I can get another win. I think he’ll be awkward but I’m feeling great and ready to go.”