Lewis Paulin makes it seven wins out of seven

Featherweight boxer Lewis Paulin made it seven victories from as many fights on Friday night with a convincing win against Adrian Fuzesi at the SSE Hydro.

Fighting on compatriot’s Ricky Burns’ undercard as the Coatbridge man successfully defended his WBA super-lightweight title against Belarusian Kiryl Relikh, Paulin, 26, produced a flawless six rounds to take the win 60-54.

The former Meadowbank amateur is one of Edinburgh’s most promising fighters and is hoping to be back in the ring before the end of the year. He did reveal prior to Friday night’s triumph there might be an opportunity to box at Meadowbank next Friday when Josh Taylor takes on Dave Ryan for the Commonwealth super-lightweight title. However, with the event now just 11 days away, any deal would have to be swiftly agreed.