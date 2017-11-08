Maggie White is Craigmillar’s first female Scottish novice champ

Maggie White has become Craigmillar Boxing Club’s first female Scottish novice champion.

The 14-year-old, who only started boxing three years ago in an attempt to lose some weight, believes her efforts have been rewarded with her victory over Destany Robertson of Northwest in Ravenscraig.“I felt I needed to do something to help me lose weight,” the new 50kg champion said. “I started at 64kg but am now down at 50kg. I really enjoy it and I now know what I want to do with myself.

“It helps with everything and I’ve turned my life right around. I train three days with Kenny [McCartney] and the other two with my personal trainer. It takes up most of my day but I don’t mind because I really enjoy it.

“I want to keep getting better and have made myself a very big goal. I want to get to the Olympics one day.”