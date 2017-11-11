Miguel Vazquez won’t take Josh Taylor lightly – but is plotting win

Although he is a former world champion with a wealth of experience, Miguel Vazquez says it would be foolish were he to underestimate the task he has in trying to overcome Josh Taylor.

The duo go head-to-head at the Royal Highland Centre tonight, with the former IBF world lightweight king fully intent on returning to his native Mexico having ended his 26-year-old opponent’s undefeated record, not to mention taking possession of Taylor’s WBC SIlver belt.

Vazquez, aged 30, who has 39 victories from 44 professional contests, has been in the ring with the likes of high-profile fighters Canelo Alvarez and Breidis Prescott, but insists he won’t become complacent when it comes to the 10-0 Prestonpans star.

“Of course I’ve come here to win. But even though Josh Taylor is only having his 11th fight, I would never underestimate him,” Vazquez said. “I know he’s a good fighter but I have the leverage on experience. Taylor is taller and at the beginning he is going to try to use his reach to keep me away. But I am going to try to put pressure on him and wear him down.

“With all due respect to Josh, I am confident in my training. I have prepared myself 100 per cent. I have been active recently and got my last win in September. So my camp for this fight has been seven or eight weeks.”