Ohara Davies ’looking forward to a burger more than Josh Taylor fight’

To describe boxer Ohara Davies as a loose cannon would be an understatement. As far as the press are concerned, the 25-year-old Londoner is just a gift that keeps on giving.

The WBC Silver super lightweight champion cut a disinterested look at the official press conference to launch tomorrow night’s duel with Prestonpans’ Josh Taylor five weeks ago. However, he elected to crank things up a notch or two at Glasgow’s Metropolitan bar yesterday ahead of their ‘Bad Blood’ showdown at Braehead Arena.

Josh Taylor

He acknowledged his opponent and Commonwealth champion Taylor is a serious threat to his undefeated record, which currently rests at 15. But to reveal that the prospect of going for a late-night food binge is more appealing than the fight itself is an injustice to the sport and its millions of followers.

“I’m looking forward to the fight but what I’m looking forward to the most is going to Five Guys or Burger King,” he said. “There’s a local 24-hour McDonalds in the city centre too so that’s the first place I will be heading to tomorrow night.”

The Englishman is no stranger to playing the pantomime villain. He was subjected to jeers from the crowd at his last fight at the O2 Arena in March when he stopped Derry Matthews in the third round on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s heavyweight triumph over David Haye.

“As soon as my entrance music comes on I don’t hear or see the crowd,” Davies said. “All I concentrate on is what I tell myself and what I hear from my coach. I can shut everything out.

“I fought in my hometown at the O2 and I got booed by thousands so it really doesn’t bother me. All the questions I get asked have already been asked so I’m just doing the same thing again but getting paid more for it this time. I’ve got no issue coming up here to get booed on a show like this. What doesn’t change is I go in there, I do the business and I keep my WBC Silver and I go home and enjoy a few burgers.

“I like the belt but it doesn’t put food on my plate. It’s not going to buy me a house, whereas money will. At the end of the day it’s a business and you’ve got to put yourself first.

“You guys [the press] came here to get some entertainment so now you’re going to say things like ‘Ohara Davies goes mad at the press conference’. I’m giving you what you want. As long as my friends and family love me, that’s all that matters. I’ve got a good team and that’s all I really care about.

“Personally I don’t know Josh. All I know about him is what I see in the ring and what he says here and on social media. I think he’s a good fighter and we’d probably be friends if we weren’t boxers. I call everyone on my radar that is affecting me bums. He’s a bum and I’ll keep saying he is.”