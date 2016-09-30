Portobello Town Hall hosts ABAS national championships

Amateur Boxing Association Scotland’s 2016 national championships gets underway tomorrow afternoon at Portobello Town Hall.

The registered charity has a remit to provide access to the sport at grassroots level.

“We’ve got kids bouts with their skill and style starting at 12 o’clock before the adult novices and intermediates. So all in all we’ve got about 70 bouts,” explained promoter Bradley Welsh.

“Then, in the evening, we’ve got another 22 bouts and that’s the finals.

“What I say to people is you’re going to see grassroots community boxing and, whether you’re six years old or 36, anybody going into that ring is doing it. That’s what’s important.

“We’re not trying to say you’re going to see elite level Scottish boxing.

“What we are is a community organisation that inspires people and we do it right. We were at Meadowbank last year and we had over a thousand in attendance where there were about 700 boxers on show. There’s so many communities around Edinburgh that are well represented. We are also exploring the possibility of working under Boxing Scotland so we’ll see how that develops too.”