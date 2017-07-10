Stephen Simmons calls on champ Matty Askin to accept title fight

Stephen Simmons has set his sights on a shot at the British cruiserweight title and is calling on current champion Matty Askin to duly accept his challenge.

Simmons’ latest victory at Braehead Arena on Saturday night – opponent Lukasz Rusiewicz being disqualified in the sixth round for persistent fouling – has given the 32-year-old Edinburgh fighter food for thought over his next move and, having been forced to withdraw from a British title showdown with Welshman Craig Kennedy in March due to a back injury, Simmons is eager for another crack at the Lonsdale Belt.

Iain Trotter also tasted victory over the weekend with a win over Borislav Zankov. Pic: Andrew O'Brien

“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting a shot at the British title as I’m definitely due it,” he said. “Hopefully it can happen in September or October. I’m calling Matty Askin out, let’s get it on as there’s no-one else better in the division or higher ranked than me. I’d have a lot more time to prepare for this one too.”

On his latest and 17th victory of his career, Simmons added: “Every time I caught him with a body shot he kept holding on and the referee was aware. The sharpness wasn’t 100 per cent right but I’d only been given two weeks notice for this fight.”

Meanwhile, Haddington middleweight Iain Trotter cruised to his fourth win since joining the paid ranks, although he was far from satisfied with how things panned out.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance but I’m glad to get the win,” the 23-year-old said after his defeat of Bulgarian Borislav Zanko. “I gave him too much confidence due to my silly mistakes, but I’ll get back to the gym and move forward. I’m now 4-0 so I can’t complain. When I look back at this in a year’s time I won’t remember my performance, just that it was a win.”