Stephen Simmons loses split decision in Germany

Edinburgh MGM boxer Stephen Simmons lost out on a split decision in his WBO International cruiserweight title fight with German Noel Gevor in Hamburg.

The three judges’ scorecards read 116-112, 116-112, 113-116 in favour of the undefeated Gevor, who is now first in line to challenge Ukrainian and current WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

However, 31-year-old Simmons was left perplexed by the ruling that went against him prompting his coach Billy Nelson to tweet that the decision was “horrific”. It is only the second time in Simmons’ professional career that he has suffered defeat – his only other loss coming in April last year when he was stopped by Jon-Lewis Dickinson.