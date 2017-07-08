Stephen Simmons sleeps in spare room to prepare for fight

Stephen Simmons revealed he has been sleeping in the spare room in preparation for tonight’s cruiserweight duel with Poland’s Lukasz Rusiewicz at Braehead Arena.

The 32-year-old became a father for the first time after wife Nicole gave birth to son Ethan last month.

And the Edinburgh fighter, who is targeting his 17th win in the paid ranks, is looking forward to climbing back into his more familiar surrounding later tonight. “I’ve been in the spare room these last few nights, which I feel bad about, but I’ve had to make sure I don’t feel tired going into the fight,” Simmons said. “But Ethan’s settled in really well and Nicole understands.

“I was only notified of the fight just over two weeks ago so I haven’t had a long training camp to prepare. I’m quite glad of that really because I was in and out of the hospital so it would have been difficult. I was last out in May and got the win so it hasn’t been too long since I fought.”

Simmons, pictured left, revealed he had been offered a title shot recently – only to discover it would have involved him travelling to Russia the day after Ethan was born.

“I’ve been getting sneaky offers where I would have so little time to prepare,” he said. “I was offered something [IBF International title] in Russia the day after the wee one was born, which is just ridiculous.

“But they are interested in making it happen in the future, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that one.”