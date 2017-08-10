Stephen Simmons to fight for British title at Meadowbank

Edinburgh’s Stephen Simmons will fight for the British cruiserweight title against current belt holder Matty Askin at Meadowbank on Friday, October 6.

The duel – to be broadcast live on BoxNation – is one of two British title fights that night as Gary Cornish of Inverness also takes on Sam Sexton for the British heavyweight title.

Simmons’ last outing was on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s WBC Silver super lightweight stoppage of Ohara Davies at Braehead Arena last month where his opponent Lukasz Rusiewicz was disqualified in the sixth round for persistent fouling.

The MTK boxer, 33, immediately called out Blackpool’s Askin in the aftermath to accept an offer from his management team and he’s now got his wish.

“I thought it would have been down in Blackpool or Manchester but my team has worked wonders to get the fight up here so I’m absolutely delighted,” Simmons said. “The British is a prestigious belt to win but there’s also the added incentive that I will become the first Scottish crusierweight to ever win a British title. That’s real motivation for me and to try and make history.”