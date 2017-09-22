Stephen Simmons to fight for European title after Matty Askin call-off

Stephen Simmons’ British cruiserweight title fight against Matty Askin next month has been postponed after his opponent injured his shoulder in training.

However, Edinburgh boxer Simmons (17-2) has been awarded a shot at the IBF European title instead and will now face Kettering’s Simon Barclay (9-1) at Meadowbank on Friday, October 6.

The 33-year-old is just one of several Edinburgh-based boxers appearing on MTK’s Capital Collision bill, an event that will be broadcast live on BoxNation. Tommy Philbin, Stephen Tiffney, Lewis Benson and Thomas Dickson make up the other home fighters.

Although disappointed by current British champion Askin’s late call-off, Simmons is grateful to his team for steering another big title shot in his direction. He said: “I’m so happy my team MTK Global have secured me a great title at which I’m very confident of winning and putting myself well rated in the IBF world rankings.”

Simmons has indicated he would be receptive to rescheduling the Askin fight until a later date but all of his focus has now switched to Barclay.