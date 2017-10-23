Stephen Tiffney and Lewis Paulin can’t wait for Paisley fight

Edinburgh super featherweight boxers Stephen Tiffney and Lewis Paulin will put their undefeated records on the line when they enter the ring at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre on Saturday, December 16.

The Capital duo will top the bill on MTK Scotland’s ‘Christmas Cracker’ show and former Meadowbank amateur Paulin (10-0), whose last victory was in June, believes he has the beating of his opponent.

“I’m totally buzzing for it. It’s a huge fight for Scotland, two Edinburgh boys headlining through in the west but we’ll both take a lot of fans through so I can’t wait,” the 27-year-old said.

“I think this is the right time for us to fight. I’ve been chasing this for a while. It’s boxing so why would we keep avoiding each other? We both want to go on to bigger things.

“If I can beat Tiff then I’d probably take his ranking and I’d be right in the mix for a British title shot, who knows maybe I’d fight for it straight after. I want to move on and progress.

“This is my first ten-round fight so I am going to have to show my endurance and skill. I think Tiff is a good fighter but I think I’ll edge it.”

Tiffney, meanwhile, who is currently ranked tenth in Britain following his unanimous victory over Troy James at Meadowbank almost three weeks ago, is anticipating a tough ten rounds.

“Lewis is a good fighter so I know a lot about him. I fought him as an amateur a few years ago and beat him so I’ll be looking to do the same again,” Tiffney, 29, said.

“This one has been spoken about a few times so I think we both knew it would eventually happen at some point. I’m not boxing to keep fighting journeymen and Lewis certainly doesn’t fall into that category.

“I was really happy with my performance a couple of weeks ago against Troy James and it got a lot of people talking so I want to keep moving up the ladder.”

Meanwhile, Lochend’s Matty McHale (52kg) won gold at the Eindhoven Cup to keep his selection hopes for next year’s Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia, alive.