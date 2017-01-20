Stephen Tiffney: I can overcome ring rust against Kalucza

Super-featherweight boxer Stephen Tiffney says he expects the toughest bout of his professional career tonight at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

Tiffney, who hasn’t fought since May due to a combination of injury and issues with his medical report, will line up against Hungary’s Norbert Kalucza seeking his sixth victory as a paid fighter.

His opponent, however, has 12 wins to his name from 18 contests. “It’s definitely a step up from what I’ve previously fought, he’s got a pretty decent record about him,” Tiffney, 28, said. “He’s also had seven knockouts as well so I’ll need to keep my wits about me. But I’m confident I can get another win under my belt. It’s been really frustrating these past few months not being in the ring so I’m really looking forward to tonight. Hopefully there are no last-minute hitches I need to worry about as my luck has been down recently.”