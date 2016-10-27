Thomas Dickson trains with Livingston ahead of big fight

MGM lightweight boxer Thomas Dickson revealed he has been training with Livingston Football Club in preparation for Saturday’s fight with Hungarian Adrian Fuzesi at Meadowbank.

A season-ticket holder at the SPFL League 1 outfit, the former Leith Victoria amateur has found himself being put through his paces alongside the likes of strikers Liam Buchanan and Danny Mullen as he seeks a sixth consecutive win as a paid fighter.

There is no disputing where Dickson’s allegiances lie as the 26-year-old dons a replica shirt of the Lions each time he makes his entrance to the ring.

“The guys at Livingston are just fantastic,” he said. “I go in and do some strength and conditioning twice a week so I’m very grateful for that chance as it’s not every day you get to go in and train with a full-time football club. I really enjoy it so I can’t thank them enough for the help they have given me.”

Dickson will be at the forefront of the action this time around having been in attendance at the Capital venue last Friday to see newly crowned Commonwealth champion Josh Taylor stop Dave Ryan in the fifth round.

“I couldn’t get to sleep until about 2am last week because of the excitement of knowing it would be my turn this weekend,” he explained. “What a show it was as usually when you’re fighting you don’t get to see what goes on as you’re backstage. The atmosphere was phenomenal.

“Fuzesi (6-11) will come and give it a good go I imagine so I’m glad I’m fighting someone that doesn’t have a really heavy losing record. I always bring a good crowd so this is why you fight. I’ll do what I need to do.”

Tommy Philbin, meanwhile, revealed he’s enjoyed a rare couple of days off ahead of his light heavyweight showdown with Bryn Wain on this weekend’s Capital Punishment bill.

The 26-year-old, who works full-time as a fishmonger in Perth, believes he’ll be able to commit 100 per cent to his duel with the Yeovil teenager now that he’s had the chance to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

“I usually only get the Friday off beforehand a fight but I finished up at work on Tuesday this week so it’s been nice,” Philbin explained. “It makes a difference because I can get a full night’s kip to help prepare instead of having to leave the house at 3am to leave to head up to Perth. I can’t even watch a movie with my missus without falling asleep it’s become that bad!

“I never seem to feel as if I’ve had a really good training camp because I’m always that tired. But I seem to leave the best performances for the fight itself which is what I want.”

Elsewhere, former Scottish amateur champion Brian Forsyth, below, is chasing his sixth professional victory over Lincoln’s Mitch Mitchell.

“My first year has a pro has been good but hectic,” the 30-year-old said. “I’ve had six fights so I just wish everybody could come out and support me as much as they did in my debut. But it’s been going not too bad.

“I’ve seen Mitch Mitchell before as he’s fought Tommy Philbin a couple of times so I know what to expect. If I just box as I know I can then there shouldn’t be a problem in beating him. I’ve never been out the gym over the summer so I feel good, fitter and stronger for it.”

Both Lewis Benson and Stephen Tiffney have withdrawn from their respective bouts on Saturday due to injury.