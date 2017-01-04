Tommy Philbin aims to drop Grant Quigley – then weight

Undefeated Edinburgh boxer Tommy Philbin revealed he intends to drop to super-middleweight this year – but only after he’s won the Scottish light-heavyweight title first.

The 26-year-old will box Port Glasgow’s Grant Quigley, who also boasts a 100 per cent record (6-0), at Meadowbank on Saturday, June 3, and both boxers will be vying for the first title as paid athletes.

However, Philbin, who has one more victory to his name than his opponent, says he intends to move down weight divisions once he’s taken care of his rival.

“My plan has always been to drop to super-middleweight this year as the guys I’ve been fighting have all been too big,” Philbin explained. “But I’ll fight Quigley and then go from there.

“I really fancied the fight when it was put to me because it’s one each from our time in the amateurs and they were both cracking fights so it would be great to do it again as a pro. Sam (Kynoch MGM promoter) asked Quigley for it a few times last year but he said no. We’re both fighting in March first and then it will be time to prepare for the summer.

“Sam thinks social media is the best way to go by calling these guys out so they can’t hide. Quigley responded by saying he’s going to destroy me so the deal was done pretty quickly to be honest. It’s a great fight and it’s got a lot of people talking already.”