Capital teams make winning start to Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy

Carlton, Mazars Grange, Watsonians and Heriot’s all got their Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy campaigns off to winning starts this week.

The Twenty20 cricket competition began on Tuesday evening when Carlton played Edinburgh University and holders Grange faced Musselburgh.

At Grange Loan, Arun Pillai led the way with four wickets for Carlton as the student side were all out for 70 batting first.

Fraser Watts (46 not out) and Rory McCann (22 not out) then steered the hosts home by 10 wickets.

Musselburgh made 70-6 batting first against Grange at Portgower Place.

That total never troubled the home side as 32 not out from Harris Aslam and 22 from Ryan Flannigan allowed them to clinch victory by nine wickets.

On Thursday evening Watsonians batted first against Edinburgh Accies at Myreside.

They posted a daunting 210-5, captain Ewan Chalmers making 77 and George Munsey 44.

In reply Edinburgh Accies could only manage 88-7, Aman Bailwal, who has joined Watsonians from Tayside Motors Forfarshire, taking three wickets for no runs

And at Goldenacre a half century from Hayes van der Berg led Heriot’s to victory over Marchmont.

The home side posted 163-9 from their 20 overs and then Marchmont made 111-3 in reply.