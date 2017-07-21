Carlton bowler Cameron Shoebridge aims to build on ‘A’ cap

Carlton youngster Cameron Shoebridge enjoyed his recent Scotland ‘A’ debut and is now keen to kick on for the rest of the summer.

Having been brought up in London and Dublin, Shoebridge is eligible for Scotland due to his mother from Ayr.

And the 19-year-old seam bowler was delighted to turn out for Scotland ‘A’ in Dublin against Ireland from July 11-13.

He said: “Having played most of my cricket in my youth at Malahide in Dublin it was quite strange for me playing for Scotland ‘A’.

“I was also playing against a few guys I knew well, but I was proud to be playing for Scotland, I managed to take a couple of early wickets and my dad made it along to watch for a bit.

“It is good to know that the Scotland coaching panel are keeping an eye on me and I have enjoyed being part of the wider training squad that has been meeting on Monday and Tuesdays this summer.

“Now it is up to me to have a good end to the season with Carlton and see where it takes me – we have a Scottish Cup final to look forward to against Watsonians next month too.”

It was back in 2013 when Scotland were playing a match in Dublin that a young Shoebridge first made himself seen on Cricket Scotland’s radar.

While he was helping Scotland’s players prepare for a match by bowling to them in the nets it was mentioned in passing that his mother was Scottish. His raw talent was plain to see and moves were made to fix him up with opportunities over here, and in 2015 he played his first season for Carlton.

“I was mainly playing in the second XI at the time because the first team players were fairly settled and experienced, but as a 17-year-old being around guys like Preston Mommsen and Hamish Gardiner at the time was great for me,” he explained.

“A lot was learnt and then last summer I was only here for the second half of the season, but played for the club and Scotland under-19s.

“This season I have enjoyed playing more regularly for the Carlton first team and bowling alongside someone like captain Ali Evans is really helping me.”

Shoebridge will be in action tomorrow in the CSL Eastern Premiership as Carlton host SMRH.

Retaining the title looks out of Carlton’s reach as they currently sit sixth with six matches remaining but, as Shoebridge mentioned, they have a big cup final to prepare for on August 20.

With Angus Beattie away with Scotland under-19s and Fraser Boyd unavailable, Kyle Macpherson and Parker Neame return.

SMRH are ninth in the table and still looking for wins to make sure they are safe.

It is a big day for Heriot’s who are in third place and travel to leaders Arbroath.

After last week’s win over Watsonians, Chris Acheson comes into the team for Alex Knapman.

Second placed Mazars Grange will be favourites to defeat bottom side Falkland at Portgower Place. In midweek, Grange’s Dylan Budge hit 109 for a Scotland Development XI in a six wicket win over a touring Australian side at Fettes.

Watsonians have Brendan O’Connell and Tom Cullen returning to the side as they travel to play Tayside Group Forfarshire.

Olly Brown misses out due to Scotland under-19 duties.

Meanwhile, in the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship, leaders RH Corstorphine are on the road to Cavalry Park to take on Marchmont.

Second placed Edinburgh, who are breathing down their necks, are in the Borders to face Kelso who are third in the table and dangerous at home.