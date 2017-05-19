Carlton call up Shoebridge as SMRH look to bounce back

Young bowler Cameron Shoebridge comes into the Carlton team for tomorrow’s CSL Eastern Premiership match with SMRH as they look to win at Inverleith for the second time in six days.

Last Saturday a superb 162 from Fraser Watts helped reigning champions Carlton to post their first league win of 2017, against Falkland.

And the following day they backed it up by thumping an under strength SMRH in the Citylets Scottish Cup, the hosts being skittled out for just 22 runs.

SMRH did defeat Glenrothes in the league last weekend, but it will take some mental strength to come back from Sunday’s defeat against Carlton when the Grange Loan men visit tomorrow.

The visitors are missing skipper Ali Evans who is away on Scotland duty, so Shoebridge replaces him and Chayank Gosain captains the side.

SMRH are boosted by the return of key batsman Michael Miller, Tom Hilton missing out due to exams.

Mazars Grange are still unbeaten in the league and will be favourites to make it four wins from four when they travel to take on bottom side Falkland.

Preston Mommsen’s team head to Scroggie Park with Scotland squad man Dylan Budge missing along with the unavailable Neil McCallum.

Given the duo have scored 327 league runs between them already, others will have to improve batting-wise, but Grange have strength in depth.

Young Andrew Appleton is also missing so in comes Bodie Hodges, Elliot Keenan and Avinash Yadav.

Watsonians are in third place and they welcome Tayside Group Forfarshire to Myreside.

The hosts are without four players, Scotland man George Munsey being joined by Brendan O’Connell, Aman Bailwal and Kenny Rae.

Into the team for a league debut comes Greg Brown along with Andrew Learmonth, Fraser Sands and Lewis Dingle.

Sonians lost to Heriot’s last Saturday, but bounced back with a Cup win over Arbroath 24 hours later.

This week Heriot’s, in fifth, host leaders Arbroath. The Capital side have Mark Watt away with Scotland and Bilal Ashraf is missing with the experienced Steve Knox and Michael Shean coming in.

Shean, a South African all-rounder, took two wickets for the second team a fortnight ago.

In Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship action Mazars Grange II, who are undefeated to date, host Gala at Portgower Place.

RH Corstorphine have won two from two and will start as favourites against Marchmont while Stuart&Stuart Penicuik make the trip to Carlton II.